What’s new?

The decision of the newly elected government with regard to the gas price hike has disappointed the Pakistani people who are already frustrated by the increasing prices of daily items. It is said that after gas price, electricity and oil prices will also increase. Additional taxes on refrigerator and air conditioners have made these items out of people’s reach. This isn’t the Naya Pakistan we were looking forward to.

All the promises that were made by our Kaptaan have turned to be hollow slogans. There is no positive change in the country. It seems that we have no leader who can help alleviate the suffering of the poor and the weak. Millions of people who waited to see the change have now accepted that their fate will remain the same.

Kaleem Malak ( Hyderabad )