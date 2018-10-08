No signboards

Karachi is huge – huge enough that even an experienced rickshaw-driver sometimes finds it difficult to reach the destination. I moved to Karachi from Hyderabad a week ago. During my short stay, I have realised that living in Karachi is more demanding than I had anticipated. I was surprised to learn that the city has no signboards. Karachi, being the financial hub of the country, is rightly called the land of opportunity. Many regularly pour into the city in the quest of a better fortune.

I also came to the city to find a good job. I was called for an interview but by the time I reached there, I was twenty minutes late. It’s because the rickshaw driver had to ask directions from different people. It would not be fair to blame the driver for this because Karachi is a big city and in the absence of proper signboards, it is impossible to navigate the city. If the government can’t guarantee citizens a proper transportation system, it could at least place signboards across the city to ease things a bit for them.

Vasdev ( Mithi )