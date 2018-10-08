Students in stress

A couple of days ago, a college student in Faisalabad committed suicide. The boy was failing in the semester. He couldn’t deal with his family’s pressure and took his life. It is time we did something to look into the issue. Many students constantly find themselves stressed. There is no one who can properly guide these students.

Every education institution should be ordered to have a counsellor who helps students overcome stress. Teachers should be asked to give extra time to students who are unable to understand a topic. A personality evaluation should be carried out to determine which profession is the best for a student so that students can take admission in a degree programme which suits them the most.

Ghulam Fareed Wattoo ( Okara )