Jobless youth

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The rate of unemployment in Pakistan is increasing at a fast pace. Nepotism and favouritism at different organisations only allow people from influential backgrounds to get an entry. Hardworking individuals couldn’t get a job because they don’t have any reference.
Many people take the wrong route of earning money and participate in unlawful activities. It is the responsibility of the government to create job opportunities for people.
Zaman Dad ( Turbat )
The rate of unemployment in Pakistan is increasing at a fast pace. Nepotism and favouritism at different organisations only allow people from influential backgrounds to get an entry. Hardworking individuals couldn’t get a job because they don’t have any reference.
Many people take the wrong route of earning money and participate in unlawful activities. It is the responsibility of the government to create job opportunities for people.
Zaman Dad ( Turbat )
Comments