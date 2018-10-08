EOBI pensioners

Ever since the government launched the EOBI pension project, the pensioners have been asking the authorities concerned to increase the pension amount. At present, the pensioners are receiving a meagre income of Rs5,250 per month.

People who have worked so hard for the development of the country don’t have enough money to live their post-retirement lives. The current amount is not enough to pay at least one utility bill. The authorities concerned are requested to increase the pension amount to at least Rs20,000.

Iffat Farhana ( Karachi )