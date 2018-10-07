Model Town case be heard twice a week: CJ

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Saturday issued notices to the Punjab government, advocate general and prosecution department to determine whether a new joint investigation team (JIT) can be legally formed in the Model Town incident case when the previous one had already submitted its report.

A two-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, was hearing an appeal filed by a teenage girl Bisma Amjad whose mother had been killed in the Model Town incident. Justice Ijaz-ul Ahsan was the other member on the bench. Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri was also in court for the hearing.

“No doubt this matter has been delayed which should have not happened” the country’s top judge remarked when Qadri expressed his sorrow over the delay. “We are here to address the grievances of people and tell us what the court could do for Bisma,” Justice Nisar asked Qadri who took the rostrum to speak over Bisma’s case.

The two-member bench was hearing Bisma’s petition in Supreme Court Lahore Registry, as she has sought formation of new JIT and directions to the anti-terrorism court to hold trial proceedings twice in a week.

Qadri said the then JIT constituted in an FIR registered against them (Minhaj-ul-Quran workers) had given a dissenting note, recommending that case FIR should be quashed. He said it was regrettable that the dissenting note had not been made the part of record by the then government.

Raising question over the JIT’s conduct, he contended that around 4,000 family members of PAT workers had been arrested by the police officials amid the “carnage”. He lamenting that over 100 schools of Minhaj-ul-Quran had been bulldozed and shops, houses were also demolished.

The children started sleeping outside their demolished houses, the JIT used to arrest their worker whenever they tried to appear before it (JIT), Dr Qadri maintained.

He said JIT had been constituted under the then government’s influence. He said there were 66 people who got bullet injuries but they were not given the opportunity to appear before the JIT.

No FIR was registered on their complaint owing to which they had to move towards Islamabad to stage a sit-in as a result of which FIR was registered against the accused persons, including politicians. He implored that the rulers at that time got constituted JIT on their own choice. Around 1,000 police officials took part in the in the incident, he added.

Qadri said the report released by the earlier JIT — which had been formed by the previous Punjab government — could not be trusted as members of the former administration were suspects in the case.

He claimed that his party’s witnesses could not appear before the JIT due to government pressure and alleged that the JIT had recorded one-sided witness accounts and could not be called neutral.

He said they had been demanding an impartial inquiry from day one. He said a minister of the then government had seconded their stance of a fair inquiry but the next day he denied, saying that the boss wasn’t ready for that.

He said police had registered an FIR against them, adding, “It is astonishing enough that the witnesses of that gory incident had been made the accused persons in that FIR. Then they moved an ATC and file a private complaint nominating the PML-N leadership as well as the police high-ups.

“The circumstances were different when you had filed the private complaint” Justice Nisar remarked. “We would have to see from legal aspects whether the new JIT could be formed at this stage,” the top judge remarked. “We would have to address the issues grievances of those children who lost their parents,” he further said.

“Let me tell what do you need, point out the problems which are affecting smooth trial,” the chief justice asked Qadri who said the matter had been delayed. Justice Nisar said no doubt and it should have not been delayed and said he was ready to order if Qadri wanted speedy trial.

The chief justice asked him if it was legally possible to form a JIT when a previous one had already submitted a report.

The PAT chief said there was precedent of a JIT being formed more than once and quoted some examples including the Pakpattan, Baldia Town fire and Zainab murder cases where, according to him, JITs had been formed one after another. He prayed the court that a fresh JIT should be formed to hold fair and free investigation the Model Town massacre.

The PAT chief also told the court that the prosecution lawyer had withdrawn himself from the case due to daily hearings, which were being held on the Supreme Court’s orders. He requested the bench to hold trial twice a week instead of hearing the case on a daily basis. The plea was accepted.

In 2014, at least 14 people were killed and 100 others injured in police action against PAT workers in Lahore’s Model Town area during an ‘anti-encroachment operation’ on June 17.