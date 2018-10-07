PML-N forming body on Shahbaz’ arrest

LAHORE: The PML-N has decided to constitute a committee to hold consultations over the arrest of party President Shahbaz Sharif.

Talking to media in Lahore on Saturday, PML N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, said the committee will decide action plan regarding the case. She said her party is being victimised in the name of accountability.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PML-N government initiated a number of development projects in the country and served general public in an exemplary manner.