PML-N forming body on Shahbaz’ arrest

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The PML-N has decided to constitute a committee to hold consultations over the arrest of party President Shahbaz Sharif.
Talking to media in Lahore on Saturday, PML N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, said the committee will decide action plan regarding the case. She said her party is being victimised in the name of accountability.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PML-N government initiated a number of development projects in the country and served general public in an exemplary manner.
LAHORE: The PML-N has decided to constitute a committee to hold consultations over the arrest of party President Shahbaz Sharif.
Talking to media in Lahore on Saturday, PML N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, said the committee will decide action plan regarding the case. She said her party is being victimised in the name of accountability.
Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PML-N government initiated a number of development projects in the country and served general public in an exemplary manner.
Comments