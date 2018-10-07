Japanese music Performance held at the Alhamra Arts Council

LAHORE: The Embassy of Japan in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council organised an enchanting performance of traditional Japanese instrumental music Koto and Shamisen by the visiting Japanese artiste Ms. Sumie Kaneko here at Alhamra Arts Council Lahore.

The music performance was titled “Japanese Traditional Music and Improvisation”. Ms. Kaneko is a pioneer in musical innovation as she blends traditional Japanese music with the improvisation of Jazz. Together with the Pakistani musicians, Ms. Kaneko enthralled the audience by creating ear-soothing improvisations of traditional Japanese music with jazz.

Ms. Sumie Kaneko is an internationally recognized Japanese Koto and Shamisen player as well as a Jazz singer and songwriter. She has been recognized as a pioneer by her chromatic use of the Japanese instruments Koto and Shamisen.