NAB must investigate Fawad for his statements: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should conduct an inquiry against Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry if it is an independent body, according to Geo News report.

Speaking to the media here, the PML-N spokesperson said, “Since yesterday, I have been hearing statements of two ministers claiming that this is the first prominent arrest and that more are to follow. Who told them about it? How did they come to know about that? If NAB was arresting people with their permission?” she asked.

“And, by the way, who are they threatening through such statements?” she questioned.

“If NAB is independent, it should conduct an inquiry against Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry,” she added.

“NAB is being used for political victimisation,” Ms Aurangzeb alleged.