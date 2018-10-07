Walk

LANDIKOTAL: Khyber Youth Forum Saturday arranged an awareness walk the importance of cleanliness and campaign in Landikotal.

Besides Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi, Line Officer Tika Khan Afridi, a large number of government and private sector schools’ students and teachers participated in the walk. They march from the Sultankhel market and ended at Konj ground. They were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogan regarding the importance of cleanliness of the surroundings.