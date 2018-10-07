Sun October 07, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
October 7, 2018

Share

‘Industrial sector fighting for survival’

PESHAWAR: President of Industrial Estate Peshawar Zarak K. Khattak has said that the industrial sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is fighting for survival due to the lukewarm attitude of those at the helm of affairs.

Through a statement, he said in a time of great crisis due to a shortage of electricity for the industries, Nowshera Industrialists Association contacted the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On receiving no response, they contacted other industrialist associations but in vain.

It was at this time of need that the Industrialists Association Peshawar offered their help and financial support.

The Nowshera Industrial Estate has been facing electricity shortages for the last few months; the solution being the provision of a feeder, he said.

The Industrial Estate Peshawar stepped up support to the Nowshera Industrial Estate on the basis of self-help and handed over the cheque to the president of the Nowshera Estate.

Zarak Khan appealed the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to resolve the problems of the industrial sector on a priority basis.

