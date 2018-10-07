Two murder accused held in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police have claimed to have arrested two murder accused in Tarlandi area on Saturday.

Syed Ismail Shah, station house officer Misri Banda Police Station, told reporters that the two accused, Abid and Sabit, had barged into the house of one Nadir, resident of Tarlandi, and a few days ago and shot him dead.

The accused had managed to escape the scene after committing the crime.

Motive behind the killing was stated to be a trivial issue. The SHO said the police arrested the killers during a raid in Tarlandi area.

Three die as roof collapses in Mardan: Two children and a teenaged girl died while a woman sustained injuries in a roof collapse incident in Mohib Banda at Saturday midnight, sources said.

They said the house of one Zar Nabi caved in early in the day. As a result, Khushbu, 3, Hamza, 2, and Shabina Bibi, 14, died on the spot while the wife of Akhtar Zeb sustained injuries in the incident.

Nine arrested in Charsadda: The police arrested nine suspected persons including two robbers and seized narcotics and arms during action in Umarzai area on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that one Usman reported to the Umarzai police that he was on his way on his motorcycle when unidentified gunmen intercepted him and snatched Rs24,000 from him at gunpoint on Chena road.

The police started investigation and arrested Yasir and Hazrat Bilal and recovered a pistol and stolen money from them.

Also, the police arrested seven more suspected persons during the crackdown.