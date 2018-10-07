169 private clinics sealed

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission has sealed 169 private clinics for lacking basic treatment facilities across the province.

Chief Executive Healthcare Commission Aazar Sardar said the commission had started actions against the private clinics which lacks the basic treatment facilities including blood banks and intense care units.

As per data released to the media, the commission inspected 206 hospitals and clinics in Peshawar and 55 were sealed. However, eight notices were also issued to the hospitals and clinics in the city for completion of the basic treatment facilities.

Similarly, it said that 25 were inspected in Charsadda out of which six were sealed, 13 were sealed in Nowshera district, 22 were sealed in Abbottabad, two in Haripur, 16 were sealed in Mansehra, nine in Dera Ismail Khan, 22 in Bannu and Tank, 12 in Swabi and 12 in Mardan.

The CEO said that these laboratories, clinics and hospitals have been run by unqualified paramedics, doctors and staff. Besides, he said the commission had also issued warning to hundreds clinics, laboratories and private hospitals.