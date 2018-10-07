CM for early gas supply to Regi town

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed to immediately complete the extension of Sui gas supply to the Regi Model Town in the provincial capital.

“I will soon formally inaugurate the Regi Model Town,” he said, and directed to complete the gas transmission line in Swat that would stop timber as a fuel for domestic consumption and would also bring to an end the cutting of trees in the entire Malakand division.

He was talking to General Manager Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGP) at Chief Minister Secretariat, Peshawar, said a handout.

General Manager Arbab Saqib briefed the chief minister about the company’s activities for different gas supply schemes throughout the province. The chief minister was briefed about the Swat transmission line. He was told that the extension of Sui gas facility had already been completed and operational work would also be completed soon.

The chief minister directed for the accelerated completion of both the schemes, adding that the extension of Sui gas to Matta Swat, etc would protect the forest. Arbab Saqib revealed that the new discoveries of gas has been made in Karak that would enhance the royalty of the province up to Rs600 million. The oil and gas company itself discovered a new block and after exploration it would also add to the revenue generation of the country and province.

The chief minister directed the general manager SNGPL to work on discouraging the Sui gas pilferage and theft and assured his government would provide all possible help and cooperation to the company.