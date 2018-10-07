UoP defends action against protesting students

PESHAWAR: Defending its action against the protesting students, the University of Peshawar (UoP) said on Saturday that Section 144 had been imposed to avert damage to the university’s property.

Several students were injured and a number of others were arrested in police action.

The students were protesting against fee hike and other irregularities in the university.

At a press conference, UoP acting Provost Saifullah Khan and Chief Proctor Nadim Azam welcomed the chief minister’s directives for formation of a parliamentary committee to look into the matter. They said that it was a good step and this way the public representatives would come to know about the factual situation.

They said that they were also ready for National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s inquiry into alleged malpractices in the university.

They also spoke about the recent crackdown against the hostels and repeated their claim that outsiders had been expelled from hostels.

The officials said that fee hike would not affect the current students rather the new students would require to deposit the increased amount.

Therefore, they said there was no justification for protest.They also defended the posting of junior officers against senior positions, saying that the university’s vice-chancellor had the authority to post any officer anywhere in the university.

They claimed that the junior officers were more efficient and have delivered well.