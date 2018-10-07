Sun October 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2018

Government not behind Shahbaz’ arrest, says Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that the government had nothing to do with the arrest of opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had initiated the inquiries during the Pakistan Muslim League government.

Addressing the public gatherings at Hakeemabad and Akora Khattak, he termed the flood of criticism projected against the government as propaganda and said that all the legal formalities were fulfilled before putting Shahbaz Sharif behind bars.

On the occasion, hundreds of activists of ANP, PPP, JI, and JUI-F announced to quit their parties and joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The defence minister said that the NAB authorities had sought permission from National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser prior to the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif.

“The National Accountability Bureau is an independent institution and there is no government interference in its working,” he said, adding that Prime Minster Imran Khan offered support to the chairman to further empower and strengthen the National Accountability Bureau.

Pervez Khattak said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking briefings from various departments to bring about reform in these departments and implement the 100 days plan.

He vowed that after the 100 days, the masses would feel a visible change in the country, adding that it would take some time.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government will honour all the pledges made with the people and complete its term,” he added.

