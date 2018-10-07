Govt notifies BoGs for health institutions

ABBOTTABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has notified the Board of Governors (BoGs) of all the autonomous health institutions of the province.

The BoGs were notified after the Search and Nomination Council finalised the names.

Earlier, the acting BoGs were de-notified in another notification issued by the Health Department. The acting BoGs functioned for a few months during the rule of the caretaker government.

The notification vide Number SOH-1/HD/7-53/2018 dated October 5, 2018 stated that in compliance with the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s order in human rights case Number 18870-K dated 6.6.2018 and on the recommendation of Search and Nomination Council, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is pleased to order the notification of the members of Boards of Governors of MTIs with immediate effect in pursuance of the provisions of the KP Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Act 2015.

Most of the members notified for new BoGs are new faces. Dr Nausherwan Burki, the US-based cousin of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Dr Asim Yousaf are prominent among the members of the previous BoGs. Most of the controversial members have been replaced.

Interestingly, most of the BoGs have representation from the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore and Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

Civil society representations were almost ignored though one senior journalist and a lawyer were included in a BoG.

The civil bureaucracy was also given representation.

The BoG for MTI Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar include Dr Nausherwan Burki, retired Justice Mian Mohammad Ajmal, former President Bank of Khyber Shamsul Qayyum, Dr Shahnaz Nawaz, Prof of Gynaecology at the Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, Prof Dr Ghulam Siddique also from Shifa Hospital and businessman Khalid Sultan Khwaja.

The seven members of the BoG for Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar include Dr Faisal Sultan from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital Lahore, Dr Mian Tahir Ali Shah, Dr Nadim Alam, former Director Institute of Management Sciences Hayatabad Shah Jehan, and present director Dr Muhammad Mohsin, cardiologist Prof Dr Waheed Sahibzada and Engineer Ali Jan.

Retired civil servant Sahibzada Saeed Ahmed, Dr Rubina Nauman Gilani, retired Maj Gen Tajul Haq, Rashid Ali Khan, Dr Jehan Zeb, Dr Khalid Khan and Syed Haziq Ali Shah were nominated in the BoG for Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) in Peshawar.

The BoG for the Institute of Cardiology in Peshawar includes Prof Dr Abdul Bari Khan, retired Justice Hameed Farooq Durrani, Dr Mehr Bano from University of Peshawar, Prof Dr Masood Sadiq, Dr Hameed Afridi, Dr Shafqat Hussain and Dr Asif Loya from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore.

Those notified for BoG for Ayub Medical Institution in Abbottabad include Dr Junaid Mushtaq Qureshi, Dr Muhammad Asim Yousaf, Ahmed Siraj, Dr Ejaz A Khan from the Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad, Amir Mehmood and retired Maj Gen Amjad Fahim.

The six-member BoG for Mardan Medical Complex includes Dr Syed Fazal-e-Hadi, former additional chief secretary Attaullah Khan Toru, Tahir Ali Khan, Dr Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Dr Shahid Khattak and senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai.

The BoG for MTI DI Khan includes Dr Shemal Khan, Qazi Ziaur Rehman Advocate, Arshad Ustrana, Asghar Kundi and Dr Asmatullah. The BoG for MTI Bannu comprises Dr Farid Anwar, Dr Abdul Majeed Khan, Dr Muhammad Azam, Amir Zeenat Shah and retired Lt Col Nisar Khan.

The BoG for the MTI Nowshera includes Dr Shabina, Sanaullah, Dr Nasir Idrees, Malik Riaz Awan, and Muhammad Arifeen, the former secretary law department.

It remains to be seen if the new BoGs would look into the decisions made by the acting BoGs, which in some cases made major decisions.