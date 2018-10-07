PML-N workers protest arrest of Shahbaz

PESHAWAR: The activists of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday took out a protest rally to condemn arrest of the party president and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The rally culminated in a protest meeting outside the Peshawar Press Club where the activists of the PML-N blocked the Sher Shah Suri Road for quite some time for traffic.

The protesters burnt tyres on the road and set party flag of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on fire. They were raising slogans against the government.

The rally was led by PML-N additional general secretary Ikhtiar Wali Khan, member provincial assembly (MPA) Subia Khan and party president Sifatullah, Arbaba Khizer Hayat and Farukh Khan advocate.

Speaking on the occasion, the PML-N leaders vowed to continue their struggle till the release of the party central president.

They also demanded the NAB to initiate action against the PTI leaders against whom the watchdog agency was carrying out investigation.