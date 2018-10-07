Shahbaz’s arrest: PML-N tables resolution in Punjab Assembly

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The PML-N on Saturday tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly, condemning the arrest of Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in a NAB probe. The resolution stated that below-the-belt tactics were being used to save a failed government. Protests would be held throughout the country if Shahbaz Sharif was not released before the Oct 14 by-polls, the resolution added.
