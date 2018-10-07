Interpol asks Beijing to clarify on its missing president

PARIS: Interpol has asked Beijing to clarify the situation of Interpol president Meng Hongwei, who has been reported missing, the international police organisation’s secretary-general Juergen Stock said on Saturday. "Interpol has requested through official law enforcement channels a clarification from China´s authorities on the status of Interpol President Meng Hongwei," Stock, who carries out the day-to-day running of the organisation, said on its website. "Interpol’s General Secretariat looks forward to an official response from China’s authorities to address concerns over the President’s well-being," Stock added in the statement.