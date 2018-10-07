Injured suspect arrested after ‘encounter’ in Landhi

KARACHI: The police on Saturday arrested a suspected criminal in an injured state after an alleged encounter in the Landhi area.

According to police officials, the encounter took place when a police team on a routine patrol intercepted two suspects on a motorcycle and signalled them to stop. The suspects, however, allegedly opened fire on the police and tried to escape.

The police returned fire which resulted in injuries to one of the suspects. He was arrested in an injured state, however, his accomplice managed to flee.

The injured suspect was later shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The police also claimed to have recovered a stolen motorcycle and pistol from his possession.

A case has been registered while further investigations are under way.

Separately, the Awami Colony police arrested three suspects, Shahid Arshad, Daniyal and Atiqur Rehman. They were allegedly involved in various cases of crime. The police also found arms and ammunition on them.

Rangers’ arrests

Four suspects were also arrested on Saturday by the Rangers during raids in various parts of the city.

The paramilitary force carried out raids in the Ittehad Town and Saeedabad areas and arrested two suspects, identified as Saeedullah and Shakeel alias Sunny. According to a Rangers spokesperson, they were involved in various cases of street crime and robberies.

The paramilitary force also conducted raids in Defence and Baldia Town and arrested two suspects, Naseeruddin alias Nasru and Asif Zaman alias Bengali. According to the spokesperson, the suspects were involved in the trade of snatched mobile phones and drug peddling.

The Rangers also seized arms, ammunition, mobile phones and drugs from the suspects’ possession. They were later handed over to the police for the initiation of legal proceedings.