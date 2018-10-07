NAB must investigate Fawad over his statements, says Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should conduct an inquiry against Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry if it is an independent body, according to Geo News report.

Speaking to the media here, the PML-N spokesperson said, “Since yesterday, I have been hearing statements of two ministers claiming that this is the first prominent arrest and that more are to follow. Who told them about it? How did they come to know about that? If NAB was arresting people with their permission?” she asked.

“And, by the way, who are they threatening through such statements?” she questioned.

“If NAB is independent, it should conduct an inquiry against Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry,” she added.

“NAB is being used for political victimisation,” Ms Aurangzeb alleged.

The PML-N spokesperson also questioned, “Can NAB not see the potholes in KP Metro Bus project?

“The government is taking revenge and the Sharif family is being politically victimised,” he added. “It does not matter whether a lion is caged or not," she said. Further, she said that the party would announce its plan of action after consultations.