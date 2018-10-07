Sun October 07, 2018
Burden of fairness

NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand

Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now

Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz

US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

On the beaten track

Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

Our Correspondent
October 7, 2018

Sit-in against demolition of houses

TOBA TEK SINGH: Villagers on Saturday staged a sit-in for seven hours outside

the Pirmahal AC Office against demolition of their houses.

The protesters tried to enter the AC Complex but the police locked its gate. The protesters demanded the government allot them alternate state land to construct their houses and pay them compensation against their loss. Later, PTI district president Ahmad Nawaz reached the spot and termed the razing of the houses by the administration a conspiracy against the PTI government. He supported the demand of the villagers and said that they were genuine dwellers, not the grabbers. He assured them that alternate land would be given to them for construction of their houses. The PTI leader went to Toba Tek Singh where he met Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Khawar Shahzad and returned back to Pirmahal and held talks with Assistant Commissioner Jamil Haider Shah. In the meantime, MNA Riaz Fatyana also contacted the leaders of protesters on telephone from Islamabad and told them that the operation to raze houses in 40 villages of Pirmahal had been stopped. He told them that after returning from Islamabad, he would arrange a meeting of the deputy commissioner and the assistant commissioner with the protesters to resolve their issue. At this, the protesters dispersed.

Man kills wife for ‘honour’: A farmer allegedly tortured his wife to death for ‘honour’ at Chak 396/JB on Saturday. Accused Amir had doubted on the character of his wife Shakila, mother of two children. On the day of the incident, the couple quarreled over the same issue.

