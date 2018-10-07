Sit-in against demolition of houses

TOBA TEK SINGH: Villagers on Saturday staged a sit-in for seven hours outside

the Pirmahal AC Office against demolition of their houses.

The protesters tried to enter the AC Complex but the police locked its gate. The protesters demanded the government allot them alternate state land to construct their houses and pay them compensation against their loss. Later, PTI district president Ahmad Nawaz reached the spot and termed the razing of the houses by the administration a conspiracy against the PTI government. He supported the demand of the villagers and said that they were genuine dwellers, not the grabbers. He assured them that alternate land would be given to them for construction of their houses. The PTI leader went to Toba Tek Singh where he met Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Khawar Shahzad and returned back to Pirmahal and held talks with Assistant Commissioner Jamil Haider Shah. In the meantime, MNA Riaz Fatyana also contacted the leaders of protesters on telephone from Islamabad and told them that the operation to raze houses in 40 villages of Pirmahal had been stopped. He told them that after returning from Islamabad, he would arrange a meeting of the deputy commissioner and the assistant commissioner with the protesters to resolve their issue. At this, the protesters dispersed.

Man kills wife for ‘honour’: A farmer allegedly tortured his wife to death for ‘honour’ at Chak 396/JB on Saturday. Accused Amir had doubted on the character of his wife Shakila, mother of two children. On the day of the incident, the couple quarreled over the same issue.