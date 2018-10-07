Sun October 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Burden of fairness

Burden of fairness
NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous

NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous
Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case
Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand

Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand
Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now

Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now
Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there
Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz

Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz
US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
On the beaten track

On the beaten track
Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

National

KB
Kiran Butt
October 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Japanese music, improvisation performance

LAHORE: The Embassy of Japan in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council organised an enchanting performance of traditional Japanese instrumental music Koto and Shamisen by the visiting Japanese artiste Ms. Sumie Kaneko here at Alhamra Arts Council Lahore.

The music performance was titled “Japanese Traditional Music and Improvisation”. Ms. Kaneko is a pioneer in musical innovation as she blends traditional Japanese music with the improvisation of Jazz. Together with the Pakistani musicians, Ms. Kaneko enthralled the audience by creating ear-soothing improvisations of traditional Japanese music with jazz.

Ms. Sumie Kaneko is an internationally recognized Japanese Koto and Shamisen player as well as a Jazz singer and songwriter. She has been recognized as a pioneer by her chromatic use of the Japanese instruments Koto and Shamisen. Ms. Kaneko has been collaborating with many of the world’s instrumentalists and has arrived in Pakistan for the fourth time to collaborate with some Pakistani musicians.

Koto is a traditional Japanese stringed musical instrument, which is similar to the Pakistani Santoor or Swarmandal whereas Shamisen is a three-stringed instrument similar to a Banjo.

Mr Katsunori Ashida, Director Public Affairs Embassy of Japan, speaking on the occasion said, “The embassy of Japan has been organizing various cultural events in different cities of Pakistan throughout the year and today ‘s musical performance by Ms Kaneko is one of the events of that series.”

“Ms Kaneko is travelling Pakistan for the fourth time and the earlier show in Islamabad was a great success.” Said Mr Ashida. Mr Ashida himself performed Pakistani songs and made it very colourful for the audience.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title
Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai

Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai
Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia

Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody