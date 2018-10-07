Japanese music, improvisation performance

LAHORE: The Embassy of Japan in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council organised an enchanting performance of traditional Japanese instrumental music Koto and Shamisen by the visiting Japanese artiste Ms. Sumie Kaneko here at Alhamra Arts Council Lahore.

The music performance was titled “Japanese Traditional Music and Improvisation”. Ms. Kaneko is a pioneer in musical innovation as she blends traditional Japanese music with the improvisation of Jazz. Together with the Pakistani musicians, Ms. Kaneko enthralled the audience by creating ear-soothing improvisations of traditional Japanese music with jazz.

Ms. Sumie Kaneko is an internationally recognized Japanese Koto and Shamisen player as well as a Jazz singer and songwriter. She has been recognized as a pioneer by her chromatic use of the Japanese instruments Koto and Shamisen. Ms. Kaneko has been collaborating with many of the world’s instrumentalists and has arrived in Pakistan for the fourth time to collaborate with some Pakistani musicians.

Koto is a traditional Japanese stringed musical instrument, which is similar to the Pakistani Santoor or Swarmandal whereas Shamisen is a three-stringed instrument similar to a Banjo.

Mr Katsunori Ashida, Director Public Affairs Embassy of Japan, speaking on the occasion said, “The embassy of Japan has been organizing various cultural events in different cities of Pakistan throughout the year and today ‘s musical performance by Ms Kaneko is one of the events of that series.”

“Ms Kaneko is travelling Pakistan for the fourth time and the earlier show in Islamabad was a great success.” Said Mr Ashida. Mr Ashida himself performed Pakistani songs and made it very colourful for the audience.