Cylinder blast kills man

MALAKWAL: A man died in a gas cylinder explosion at Noorpur Peeran on Saturday. Shopkeeper M Rafique was cutting a drum with the help of a gas cylinder, when it exploded, leaving him dead on the spot. Another man identified as Javed sustained critical injuries and was shifted to the THQ Hospital, Malakwal.
Comments