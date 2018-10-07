Artist shocks art world by shredding £1m work at auction

LONDON: British street artist Banksy has stunned the art world with arguably his most audacious prank yet, self-destructing one of his bestknown works moments after it fetched more than a million pounds at auction in London. “Girl with Balloon” had just sold at Sotheby’s Friday for £1,042,000 ($1.4 million, 1.2 million euros)—a joint record for themaverick artist—when it unexpectedly passed through a shredder hidden in the frame, according to the auction house.

“It appears we just got Banksyed,” said Alex Branczik, Sotheby’s head of contemporary art for Europe, in a press release accompanied by a photo of the bizarre episode. “The unexpected incident became instant art world folklore and certainly marks the first time in auction history that a work of art automatically shredded itself after coming under the hammer,” the auctioneers added in the statement.

Banksy posted his own photo from midway through the shredding on his Instagram page early Saturday, showing onlookers aghast at the stunt. The caption written below, imitating an auctioneer, read: “going, going, gone”. The post and reports of aman dressed in black sunglasses and a hat scuffling with security guards near the entrance to Sotheby’s shortly after the incident, led to speculation the artist was present to trigger it.

Sotheby’s, which could not be immediately reached for further comment on Saturday, did not disclose if it had prior knowledge of the stunt. Branczik said he was “not in on the ruse”, according to The Art Newspaper. “We are busy figuring out what this means in an auction context,” he reportedly added.

“The shredding is now part of the integral art work.” Sotheby’s did not release details on the buyer, but reports said the winning bid was made by telephone. “We have talked with the successful purchaser who was surprised by the story,” the auctioneers said in a statement to The Financial Times. “We are in discussion about next steps.” Banksy, a mysterious artist from Bristol, southwest England, has never confirmed his real identity. He rose to fame painting clandestine streetmurals, typically simple graffiti stencils with a sharp political point, all over the world. The artist has also produced a treasure trove of other kinds of images, and his head-turning work have repeatedly sold for hundreds of thousands of pounds, including to a raft of famous people.