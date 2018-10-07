US trooper killed in Afghanistan identified

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: The U.S. officials have identified the American soldier who was killed in Afghanistan earlier this week.
The Department of Defense said Spc. James A. Slape, 23, from Morehead City, North Carolina, was killed on Thursday after suffering wounds from an improvised explosive device .
Slape was assigned to 60th Troop Command, North Carolina Army National Guard.
