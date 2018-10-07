50 killed, 100 burnt in Congo oil tanker road crash

KINSHASA: About 50 people died and 100 were burnt on Saturday after an oil tanker collided with a vehicle on an arterial highway in the west of DR Congo, the acting governor of the region said.

"We have about 50 dead and a 100 people have suffered second degree burns," said Atou Matabuana, the interim governor of Kongo Central region, according to the actualite.cd website. The accident occurred on a highway linking the capital Kinshasa to the country´s sole port at Matadi on the Atlantic Ocean.

It took place near the city of Kisantu, about 120 kilometres west of Kinshasa. The UN´s Okapi radio said "the flames spread rapidly engulfing nearby houses." Overloaded trucks carrying goods as well as oil tankers regularly ply this highway.