Aussie spearhead Starc faces new reality in the desert

DUBAI: Four years ago, Mitchell Starc was called into an Australian team that had been soundly beaten by Pakistan in their first Test in Dubai, amid a seeming attempt to right the wrong of that result by being still more aggressive than Michael Clarke’s team had attempted in the opener — Glenn Maxwell was the other inclusion.

Taking the new ball with Mitchell Johnson, Starc found his speed and bounce blunted by the combination of a docile Abu Dhabi surface and the concentration of Pakistan’s top order, as the hosts rolled to another gargantuan first innings.

In the second, he was one of many Australian bowlers to be monstered by Misbahul Haq, as both he and Azhar Ali marched to centuries in each innings. Starc’s match figures were a sorry 38.4-5-142-2.

In 2018, Starc is no longer a youthful reinforcement but the undisputed spearhead of an Australian team melding a huge amount of youth with older heads who, in easier times, might not have found their way back into the team, including captain Tim Paine and paceman Peter Siddle.

This weakened team must, as a result of the Newlands scandal, be a more humble one in outlook and posture. But their learnings in Asian climes since 2014 have also forced a more gradual tactical rethink, something Starc said would be critical to their chances of success over the next two weeks.

“I can’t remember too much of that tour, I was a lot younger, less experienced and played that Test match in Abu Dhabi, but it’s a different feel with some new faces, new coach,” Starc said in Dubai.

“We’ve had some really, really constructive conversations, I think learning about the game and how to play in these conditions. Taking a little bit out of what we did in India when I felt like we were in positions to win all those Test matches the last tour there.

“I think the preparation’s been first class, but it’s not how you prepare, it’s how you play. We’re really looking forward to the challenge, there’s been a bit happened in the last few months and it’s a chance for us to come out here and play some really good cricket and hopefully get some young guys playing their first Test for Australia as well.”

The “constructive conversations” Starc spoke of have been at a level more detailed than often took place in the years that Darren Lehmann was coach, as befits the wide information net cast by his successor Justin Langer.

These have featured discussions of how Starc might best complement the rest of the attack, which is expected to lean heavily on the spin bowling wiles of Nathan Lyon and Jon Holland on a Dubai pitch and square dried and scuffed by the recent Asia Cup.

He has already evolved considerably, keeping in mind an outstanding tour of Sri Lanka in 2016, and key contributions in India last year before he limped home with a foot fracture.

“It’s an interesting one, I’ve had conversations with JL and a few other guys about potentially changing my role slightly for these parts of the world,” Starc said.

“It’s not somewhere like Australia where you can blast guys out on fast, bouncy wickets. It’s almost playing a supporting role to the spinners that play.

“I think in the past, perhaps that Test match I played here last time, I was stuck in that Australian mindset of attack, attack, attack, went for runs and didn’t take wickets.

“So I’ve progressed my game to play many different roles and have to shape that role slightly to this part of the world and I guess watch the world’s greatest do his job from the other end in Nathan.

“In that tour (Sri Lanka) I realised when to attack and when to sit back and still not go for too many runs.

“When the ball was reversing that’s when I could attack but at the same time it’s making sure you’re building that pressure by not going for runs and earning the right to take those wickets and bowl attacking.

“I guess here where the wickets are even flatter and it’s a bit warmer as well, you have to change that role again slightly, but I’ll definitely be taking a bit of that blueprint into this tour as well.”