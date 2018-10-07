Sun October 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Burden of fairness

Burden of fairness
NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous

NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous
Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case
Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand

Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand
Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now

Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now
Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there
Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz

Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz
US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
On the beaten track

On the beaten track
Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

Sports

AFP
October 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nishikori crushes French resistance to reach Tokyo final

TOKYO: Two-time champion Kei Nishikori swatted aside eighth seed Richard Gasquet with very little fuss on Saturday, beating the Frenchman in straight sets to reach the Japan Open tennis tournament final.

Third seed Nishikori, who won the last of his 11 career titles in Memphis two years ago, completed a clinical 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 victory in 89 minutes and will be hot favourite to win the title for a third time.

He faces qualifier Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s Tokyo final after the beanpole Russian overpowered Canada’s Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-3.

Nishikori, who won the Japan Open in 2012 and 2014, drew first blood against Gasquet as he tore through the first-set tiebreak, unleashing a whipped forehand into the corner to snaffle it 7-2.

The world number 12 moved through the gears in the second set and Gasquet — the beaten Tokyo finalist in 2007 — had no answer as Nishikori battered shots past him at a dizzying pace.

Once Nishikori, a former US Open runner-up who reached the New York semi-finals last month, bagged an early break in the second set, French resistance faded and he put Gasquet out of his misery with a sizzling backhand down the line.

“I figured there might be a tiebreak in there,” said Nishikori, who is chasing a first title since recovering from a lengthy wrist injury.

“He’s such a dangerous opponent, but I stayed focus and found a nice groove. It’s just great to be back in the final.”

Nishikori will be attempting to join Pete Sampras as a three-time winner of the Japan Open, whose list of former winners also includes Roger Federer, John McEnroe and Ken Rosewall.

Only Sweden’s Stefan Edberg has captured more Tokyo titles, winning four times between 1987 and 1991.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title
Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai

Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai
Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia

Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody