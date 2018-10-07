Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against Windies

RAJKOT, India: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav starred in India’s biggest-ever Test triumph as they thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 272 runs inside three days in the opening match on Saturday.

The tourists were dismissed for 196 early in the final session while following on, to trail the two-match series 1-0. They were bowled out for 181 in their first innings in response to India’s 649-9 declared.

Kuldeep returned figures of 5-57 with his left-arm wrist spin, his first five-for in just his fourth Test since making his debut against Australia last year.

Ravindra Jadeja, who scored his maiden international century during India’s only innings, took the final wicket of Shannon Gabriel for four as the hosts celebrated an utterly dominant win over the former cricketing powerhouse.

The world’s top Test side surpassed their previous biggest win against Afghanistan by an innings and 262 runs during the minnows’ debut five-day game in June.

The match started with teenage opener Prithvi Shaw making 134 on day one to become the youngest Indian to score a century on debut, at 18 years of age.

Shaw, who is already being compared to Sachin Tendulkar, was adjudged the man of the match for his 154-ball stay laced with 19 fours.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who also scored a landmark century in India’s only innings, was happy with the team’s “clinical” showing and praised Shaw for his quality batting.

“Playing his first game, seeing him dominate — the guy showed he is different quality. That’s why he’s been pushed to the Test team,” Kohli said after the win.

“Jaddu (Jadeja) as well — he has got important runs for us before and we wanted him to get three figures. We believe he can turn matches for us,” said Kohli. Kuldeep led an inspired spin attack with Jadeja claiming three wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin taking two.

Opener Kieran Powell fought a lonely battle to score 83 runs before becoming Kuldeep’s fifth victim in another disappointing batting show by the Caribbean side.

Ashwin, who returned figures of 4-37 in West Indies’ first innings, had sent back stand-in skipper Kraigg Brathwaite for 10 before lunch and then got Devendra Bishoo at the stroke of tea.

The 23-year-old Kuldeep then rattled the West Indies’ top and middle order including big wickets of Powell, Sunil Ambris for nought and Roston Chase, who had top-scored for West Indies in the first innings with his gritty 53.

The match will also be remembered for Kohli’s 139 during which the world’s top batsman became the quickest to reach 24 Test centuries after the great Donald Bradman.

Kohli got to his hundred in his 123rd innings with a boundary off leg-spinner Bishoo. Bradman took just 66 innings to achieve the same feat.

Brathwaite said he was not sure if Holder will be fit for the next game. The second match is scheduled in Hyderabad starting October 12.

Score Board

TOSS: INDIA

INDIA 1ST INNINGS 649-9 declared (Shaw 134, Kohli 139, Jadeja 100 not out; Bishoo 4-217).

WEST INDIES 1ST INNINGS (overnight 94-6)

Brathwaite b Shami 2

Powell lbw b Shami 1

Hope b Ashwin 10

Hetmyer run out 10

Ambris c Rahane b Jadeja 12

Chase b Ashwin 53

Dowrich b K Yadav 10

Paul c Pujara b U Yadav 47

Bishoo not out 17

Lewis b Ashwin 0

Gabriel st Pant b Ashwin 1

Extras (B-16, LB-2) 18

Total (All out, 48 overs) 181

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-7, 3-21, 4-32, 5-49, 6-74, 7-147, 8-159, 9-159, 10-181.

BOWLING: Shami 9-2-22-2, U Yadav 11-3-20-1, Ashwin 11-2-37-4, Jadeja 7-1-22-1, U Yadav 10-1-62-1.

WEST INDIES 2ND INNINGS

Brathwaite c Shaw b Ashwin 10

Powell c Shaw b K Yadav 83

Hope lbw b K Yadav 17

Hetmyer c Rahul b K Yadav 11

Ambris st Pant b K Yadav 0

Chase c Ashwin b K Yadav 20

Dowrich not out 16

Paul c U Yadav b Jadeja 15

Bishoo c Pant b Ashwin 9

Lewis lbw b Jadeja 4

Gabriel c K Yadav b Jadeja 4

Extras (B-5, LB-1, NB-1) 7

Total (All out, 50.5 overs) 196

Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-79, 3-97, 4-97, 5-138, 6-151, 7-172, 8-185, 9-192, 10-196.

BOWLING: Shami 3-0-11-0 (nb1), Ashwin 18-2-71-2, U Yadav 3-0-16-0, K Yadav 14-2-57-5, Jadeja 12.5-1-35-3.

Match officials: Umpires: Ian Gould (ENG), Nigel Llong (ENG); TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS); Match Referee: Chris Broad (ENG).