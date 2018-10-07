Osaka slumps against Sevastova in Beijing

BEIJING: Unseeded Latvian Anastasija Sevastova stunned US Open champion Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-4 to reach the China Open tennis tournament final on Saturday.

Sevastova dashed Osaka’s hopes of reaching a third straight final. Osaka, 20, required treatment on her lower back midway through the second set. Last month she won her maiden Grand Slam title in a stormy final in New York, and was runner-up at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo.

The Japanese eighth seed, who beat a raging Serena Williams in the US Open final, had been on the verge of tears during her quarter-final victory over Zhang Shuai on Friday.

Sevastova, now ranked 20th in the world, was so sick of getting injured — she had particular problems with her back — that she quit tennis in May 2013 and studied leisure management.

The time off allowed her body to mend and she returned to the sport in January 2015.

The 28-year-old is now just one victory away from her fourth — but biggest — WTA title of her career in Beijing.

“I enjoyed my life also away from tennis, but again coming back, it’s a long journey to come back,” Sevastova said, reflecting on her extended time out of the game.

“It’s a long way to get to the top 100. We were thinking, okay, maybe top 100 is a goal, but everything else is a bonus right now.”

Juan Martin del Potro goes straight into the men’s final after Italy’s Fabio Fognini pulled out of their semi-final. Fognini, who was chasing a fourth title of the season, reportedly has an ankle injury.