Sun October 07, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
October 7, 2018

Share

Pakistan women dominate T20 series in BD

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh: The bowlers were superb again as Pakistan comfortably defeated hosts Bangladesh by seven wickets in the fourth and final women’s Twenty20 International here at the Sheikh Kamal Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan won the four-match series 3-0 after the first game was washed out because of rain.

Winning the toss and batting first, Bangladesh found the Pakistan bowlers tough to handle as the hosts managed just 77 all out in 20 overs.

Their top score came from Rumana Ahmed, who made 24. Fahima Khatun added 14.

Natalia Pervaiz was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, claiming three wickets for 20 runs. That performance also earned her the player of the match award. Sana Mir and Diana Baig bagged two wickets each for 10 and 12 runs, respectively. Anam Amin and Nida Dar had one apiece.

Pakistan chased down the target in 14.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Javeria Wadood batted well for her 29-ball 36 that included five boundaries. Muneeba Ali remained not out on 18 and Nahida Khan scored 17.

Scores in brief: Bangladesh 77 all out in 20 overs (Rumana Ahmed 24, Fahima Khan 14; Natalia Pervaiz 3-20, Sana Mir 2-10, Diana Baig 2-12, Anam Amin 1-13, Nida Dar 1-18). Pakistan 78-3 in 14.5 overs (Javeria Wadood 36, Muneeba Ali 18 not out, Nahida Khan 17; Salma Khatun 1-13, Khadija Tul Kubra 1-14, Rumana Ahmed 1-15).

