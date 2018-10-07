Islamabad claim first points in QAT

ISLAMABAD: Hazrat Shah took seven wickets for 35 runs as Islamabad finally secured their first points in the ongoing Quaid-i-Azam Trophy with an innings and 160-run win against Fata at the Diamond Club Ground here on Saturday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 49-3, Fata were bowled out for 108 in the second innings. They were forced to follow on after they were restricted to 275 in the first innings, which was in response to Islamabad’s huge first innings total of 543.

Pace bowler Hazrat Shah bowled well as almost all Fata batsmen struggled against him. He had match figures of 10-96.

Asif Afridi (29) and Fazalur Rehman (25) were the only notable run-getters for Fata in the second innings. Islamabad got nine points for the outright win.

Scores in brief: At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad 543 all out in 146 overs (Ali Sarfraz 185, Rizwan Ali 135, Faizan Riaz 53, Fahad Iqbal 28, Sarmad Bhatti 25; Mohammad Talha 4-161, Khushdil Shah 3-42). Fata 275 all out in 90 overs (Saeed Khan 64, Afaq Raheem 64, Asad Afridi 37, Nisar Afridi 30, Khushdil Shah 24; Mohammad Nadeem 3-55, Ahmed Safi 3-59, Hazrat Shah 3-61) and after following on 108 all out in 40.5 overs (Asif Afridi 29, Fazalur Rehman 25; Hazrat Shah 7-35). Result: Islamabad won by an innings and 160 runs.