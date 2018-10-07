Sun October 07, 2018
Islamabad

A
APP
October 7, 2018

Murad vows to expedite CPEC projects

Islamabad : Minister of State for Communications Murad Saeed Friday directed authorities concerned to expedite construction work on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other projects without any compromise on efficiency and quality standards of the project.

The state minister during his visit to Hakla-D I Khan section of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) junction and Hassanabdal-Hazara Motorway E-35 received briefing on the progress of construction work of the projects.

Murad vowed to complete the ongoing projects particularly CPEC schemes on priority basis and said zero tolerance would be bore against encroachers on the motorways and highways. The minster during his visit also observed anti-encroachment operation on Tarnol Motorway N-5 and Cut Vegetation Works operation.

He also interacted with the victims of the encroachments and ensured prompt redressal of their grievances.

The anti-encroachment operation against the violators of Right of Way (ROW) would continue without any fear and favour fulfilling all rules and regulations, he remarked.

National Highway Authority (NHA) officials while briefing the minister said that the project consists of six packages while the Hakla-Pindigheb was Package-V, which is the western route of CPEC.

The Member Motorway North Fazal Nawab Khattak in his presentation said that for the most part of the development work on all the projects has been completed while the remaining work would be completed by December 2019. The NHA Chairman Jawwad Rafique Malik also apprised the minster about the issues being faced by the Authority in the execution of the project.

He said that Rs25 billion have been allocated for the project in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19. Uninterrupted funding for the projects would help to make sure in time completion of the Hakla-D I Khan project, he maintained.

