NCSW to announce advertisement for literary award

Islamabad: National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) announced that the advertisement for submission of publications for NCSW literary award 2019 will be published soon for promotion of women writer through their creative and innovative writing.

Talking to APP, the official of NCSW Khalid Imran said that the advertisement for publication would soon publish in news paper to submit their publications.

He said that the purpose of this award is to provide them with a platform where their creative work is recognized and promoted.

He further added that the larger purpose for promotion of women writers is actually for women empowerment, adding that due to lack of platforms and financial resources, women writers fail to publish or promote their work. Award would a regular activity of NCSW, he told.