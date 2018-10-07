NAVTTC chief quits

Islamabad: National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) executive director Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema has resigned from his office.

The development comes few days after Cheema met Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The NAVTTC chairman, who has sent his resignation letter to the Prime Minister's House for formal action, had got the job in 2015 during the Nawaz Sharif government and later secured an extension in his contract until September 2019.

Though there is no official word on his resignation, Cheema is understood to be asked by the education minister to quit.