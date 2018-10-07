Sun October 07, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2018

Allottees of I-12 plots stage protest

Islamabad : Denied possession of their plots, allottees of I-12 land staged a protest against the Capital Development Authority outside the National Press Club here on Saturday.

They complained that the CDA had failed to develop Sector I-12 despite the lapse of 30 years and earning millions of rupees from the allottees.

Protester Tahir Mahmood said the allottees were denied of possession of their plots because of the wilful carelessness of CDA authorities as they failed to develop the sector after the expiry of 30 years.

"This is absolutely painful for us all,” he said.

He also said that if the CDA did not take necessary action, the allottees would start a series of protest against it.

Another allottee Khumar Gul said 6266 plots had been allotted in sector I-12, including 2908 plots, with smaller size mostly purchased by poor segments of the society with their hard earned money. He said they allottees deserved to get the possession of their plot but the development work in sector I-12 had yet to begin.

Another allottee Fahad Hameed said many allottees were government servants including retirees living in rented houses even after their retirement.

"The retirees have to pay a major amount of their income in rent. They want to construct homes at their allotted plot and it is impossible for retirees to live in a rented house after retirement," he said.

The allottees appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the housing minister to take notice of the matter and ensure handover of the plot possession to them without delay.

