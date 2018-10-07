Six police die in Burkina Faso blast: security sources

OUAGADOUGOU: Six police officers were killed in an ambush with an improvised explosive device in the northern Burkina Faso town of Solle near the border with Mali, security sources told AFP Saturday. “A police convoy was ambushed in Solle” late Friday, a security source said. “The leading vehicle ran over a mine and six were killed.” The convoy then came under gunfire and some more police were injured, the source said. Another security source said that “at least” six police had died, adding that a search for the attackers was under way in the area. The attack came a day after six soldiers were killed in the east of the country in similar circumstances. Burkina Faso has seen regular jihadist attacks since the start of 2015, expecially the north and east of the country.