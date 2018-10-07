Romania votes in marriage referendum

BUCAREST: Romania began voting Saturday in a referendum on a narrow definition of marriage that the ruling Social Democrats hope will re-energise flagging grassroots support among the country’s overwhelmingly Orthodox population.

Nearly 19 million Romanians are entitled to vote in the plebiscite, which aims to alter the wording of the constitution to define marriage explicitly as between a man and woman, rather than simply “spouses” as it has stated since 1991.

The “yes” vote is widely expected to win, with a new poll on Friday showing as many as 90 percent of people in favour.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has opted to let voters also cast their ballots on Sunday to ensure maximum turnout, as at least 30 percent is required for the result to be valid. “My Orthodox education and my traditional upbringing make me say ‘yes’,” PSD strongman Liviu Dragnea said recently. It was Dragnea, 55, who led the PSD to a sweeping victory in 2016 elections.

But he was unable to run for the post of prime minister due to legal troubles, including a two-year suspended prison sentence for vote-rigging in a referendum in 2016.

And he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday — the same day the result of the referendum is expected to be announced — to appeal another sentence, of three-and-a-half years, over a fake jobs scandal. From a legal point of view, nothing will change if the “yes” side wins the referendum.

Same-sex couples are already not allowed by law to marry or enter into civil partnerships in Romania.

Nevertheless, critics say a change in the wording of the constitution will make it difficult or nigh-on impossible for gays and lesbians to marry in future.

The country’s LGBT community, which already complains that gay people are subject to widespread discrimination on an everyday basis, believes the referendum — which has the explicit backing of the Orthodox church — will fuel homophobia still further. Romania, which joined the European Union in 2007 and is the bloc’s second-poorest member after Bulgaria, only decriminalised homosexuality in 2001. A defeat would deal a severe blow to the Social Democrats who have been campaigning, albeit unofficially, alongside Orthodox priests for the “yes” side. The government’s decision to press ahead with the referendum has alarmed Brussels, with the EU Commission’s deputy chief, Frans Timmermans, reminding Bucharest of its human rights commitments.