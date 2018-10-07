Chances growing of Brexit deal

VIENNA: The chances of a Brexit agreement have grown in recent days, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Saturday, after weeks of growing fears that Britain could crash out of the EU without a deal.

With less than two weeks to go before a crunch summit in Brussels billed by the EU as the “moment of truth” for Brexit negotiations, Juncker gave an upbeat assessment of the chances of a deal.

The change in tone comes two days after EU Council President Donald Tusk gave London a stern warning that time was running out to strike a deal in time for Britain’s departure from the bloc at the end of March. Deadlines in EU talks are notoriously elastic, and Juncker told Austrian media that if an agreement was not reached at the October 17 and 18 summit, he was confident it could be done in November.

“I have reason to believe that the potential for rapprochement between the two sides has increased in recent days,” Juncker said in comments reported by the Standard newspaper.