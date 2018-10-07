Sun October 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Burden of fairness

Burden of fairness
NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous

NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous
Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case
Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand

Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand
Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now

Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now
Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there
Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz

Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz
US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
On the beaten track

On the beaten track
Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

Sports

AFP
October 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Snedeker leads Safeway Open by three shots

SAN FRANCISCO: Brandt Snedeker may not think much of Phil Mickelson’s talent-judging skills, but he’s convinced ‘Lefty’ can keep his job on the PGA tour for a few more years.

Mickelson told Snedeker heading into the 2018 Safeway Open that he had low expectations for the season-opening tournament because he was hitting the ball so poorly — and then went out and blasted a first-round 65. The 48-year-old Mickelson followed that up with a stellar 69 on Friday. He is sitting just three strokes back of Snedeker who leads at the halfway point with a 13-under 131 after carding a second-round 65. “I texted him. I gave him a hard time because he told me he’s playing terrible and then he goes out and shoots six birdies in a row,” Snedeker said. “I said, ‘Really, you are a great judge of talent.’” Mickelson was tied for second at 10 under with fellow Americans Michael Thompson (65) and Ryan Moore, who shot his second straight 67 at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title
Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai

Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai
Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia

Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody