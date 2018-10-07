Snedeker leads Safeway Open by three shots

SAN FRANCISCO: Brandt Snedeker may not think much of Phil Mickelson’s talent-judging skills, but he’s convinced ‘Lefty’ can keep his job on the PGA tour for a few more years.

Mickelson told Snedeker heading into the 2018 Safeway Open that he had low expectations for the season-opening tournament because he was hitting the ball so poorly — and then went out and blasted a first-round 65. The 48-year-old Mickelson followed that up with a stellar 69 on Friday. He is sitting just three strokes back of Snedeker who leads at the halfway point with a 13-under 131 after carding a second-round 65. “I texted him. I gave him a hard time because he told me he’s playing terrible and then he goes out and shoots six birdies in a row,” Snedeker said. “I said, ‘Really, you are a great judge of talent.’” Mickelson was tied for second at 10 under with fellow Americans Michael Thompson (65) and Ryan Moore, who shot his second straight 67 at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California.