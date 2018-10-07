LRC hosts six Fantastic Plate races today

LAHORE: Six Fantastic Plate races of a miles’ run each are going to be held at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Though every race has its own significance but the last two are considered as the main races of the day. Starting at 1.30 pm, all these races are of class VII but of different divisions.

First race of Division-V.B has Dance of Life as the favourite for win while Crazy Cat Lady may take the second place while Killing Eye is expected for a surprise run from among a lot of 13 horses which are Lady Niba, Da Vinci, Sher-e-Ravi, Sonay Ki Chirya, Head Line, Gohar Prince, King Queen, Aas Paas, Ramak Queen and Leeza Princess.

Second race of division-IV&V is focused on Khan Jan for a win, which may be followed by Alex but Miss Ravi Road could overthrow them and the others which are Uzair Prince, Marshal, Hyper Trapper, , Race Da Prince, Daniel Bryan, Push The Limits, Al Ilan, Roop Di Rani, Poma Love, On The Spot Win and Moazzam Prince.

Third race of Division-III&IV is believed to be won by Power of Dream. Safdar Princess is the second favourite with Baa Murad could take any one of the top positions. Others in the race are Aaban Prince, Sharapova, Dil De Ruba, Racing Queen, Sweet Miracle, Naveed Choice, Neeli The Great, Dance & Dance, Sheba, Merry Dance, Safdar Princess. Fourth race of Division-II and III have high hopes from One Man Show with expectation of place going to Fancy Boy but Buzkushi is the one that might spoil the favourites party and so the others in the line are Baa Wafa, Neeli De Malika, Mery Kirn, Big Foot, Green One, Sweet Sania, Aie Desert and Royal Performer. Fifth race of Division-1 and II has the smallest field and from among those Vegas is favourite for top slot, Moon Soon for a place and Candle for any position while others in the race are Lovely One, Nanook, and Plyara Sayeen. Sixth race and the final race is of Division-III&IV and Phenomenal One is exceptionally best in pundits eyes and Eris is seen after the favourite. However, Fabulous One is believed by stakeholders as the best of all but how much best it is will be seen on Sunday from a group of ponies which also includes names like Last Dance, Multan One, Gonda! Prince and Jan-e-Fida.