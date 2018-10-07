Sun October 07, 2018
Sports

AFP
October 7, 2018

‘Arsenal can cope with hectic schedule’

LONDON: Unai Emery insists Arsenal won’t be allowed to use their hectic schedule as an excuse for a poor performance when they face Fulham on Sunday.

Emery’s side head to Craven Cottage bidding to extend their winning streak to nine matches in all competitions.

But Arsenal will be battling fatigue after touching down in London in the early hours of Friday morning, following a 4,000km flight from Azerbaijan, where they beat Qarabag 3-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

It is hardly ideal preparation for an important Premier League clash, but Emery tried to guard against burn-out by resting several players against Qarabag.

And regardless of the potential for dwindling energy levels after the gruelling European trip, the Spaniard believes his stars should be able to cope.

“For us it’s not a problem to play on Thursday and then on Sunday because we want to play a lot of matches and a lot of competitions,” Emery said.

“We also want to give the players the chances and opportunities to play, to give them confidence, responsibility and rhythm like today for all our players.

“The players who sometimes don’t play were used against Qarabag. But then also, maybe players who featured against Qarabag can play on Sunday too.

“We can do that with some players. For us it’s very important on Sunday to produce the best performance.”

The Gunners should be able to use the momentum from their impressive winning run to keep them firing on all cylinders in the London derby.

Arsenal, up to fifth place after recovering from their slow start to the season, are vying to win six successive Premier League matches within a single campaign for the first time since August to October 2016.

They could earn three consecutive away league victories for the first time in two years, but Emery won’t be taking Fulham for granted.

