Double joy for wrestler Inam

KARACHI: Pakistan’s experienced wrestler Mohammad Inam on Saturday made it to the round of 16 when defeated grapplers of Norway and Portugal on the trot in the World Beach Wrestling Championships in Turkey. Inam is featuring in the 90kg competitions. He is also defending champion. The two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist was scheduled to face a fighter from Romania Saturday night. Mohammad Asad Butt is the other Pakistani who is featuring in the slots in the 80kg.