Pak women sweep T20 series in BD

LAHORE: Pakistan women Saturday crushed Bangladesh women by seven wickets to seal a comprehensive series victory.

After an abandoned opening match, Pakistan won all the three following matches to claimed the sweep 3-0

Bangladesh stumbled to 32 for 5 at the halfway mark after electing to bat. There was no looking back after that, even though Rumana Ahmed fought through to top score with 24.

Nine batsmen recorded single-digit scores, with the highest partnership being 22 for the fifth wicket between Rumana and Fahmida Khatun, who made 14.

Playing their first game on tour, the seam-bowling pair of Natalia Pervaiz and Diana Baig picked five wickets between them while Sana Mir, the former captain, chipped in with two scalps in her four overs.

Pakistan lost Ayesha Zafar in the fourth over, but found contributors in Nahida Khan, Javeria Khan, the captain, and Muneeba Ali as they romped home comfortably to complete a sweep. Javeria top scored with a 29-ball 36 courtesy five boundaries. Muneeba Ali and Nahida Khan contributed 18 and 17 runs with the bat respectively. Legspinners Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed and Khadija Tul Kubra picked up a wicket each for Bangladesh. The two sides play the solitary ODI on October 8.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 77 all out in 20 overs (Rumana Ahmed 24; Natalia Pervaiz 3-20, Sana Mir 2-10, Diana Baig 2-12) lost to Pakistan 78/3 in 14.5 overs (Javeria Khan 36, Mubeena Ali 18*; Salma Khatun 1-13) by seven wickets.