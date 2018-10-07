Soumya, Mithun denied NOC for Afghan League

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Friday that they are not going to provide NOC to Soumya Sarkar and Mohammad Mithun for their participation in the Afghanistan Premier League.

The decision was taken as they are expected to be considered for the upcoming home series against Zimbabwe and Windies.

“We don’t want to let them play because of the national commitments and the two upcoming home-series,” BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan told Cricbuzz.

Sarkar and Mithun were drafted in by Kandahar Knights, along with compatriot Taskin Ahmed. Taskin joined the side upon his issuance of the NOC, on Tuesday (October 2) while both of them were expected to fly in Friday. “Taskin got the NOC for other reasons. [He is] a fast bowler and he was injured for a long time and so we want to see his condition,” he added.