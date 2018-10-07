Qalandars reach Abu Dhabi T20 final

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars beat Hobart Hurricanes to reach the final of Abu Dhabi T20 at Abu Dhabi Stadium on Friday night.

An outstanding knock of 58 runs in 44 balls by the talented Muhammad Faizan guided Lahore Qalandars towards setting up a target of 182 runs for Hobart Hurricanes. Agha Salman, another outstanding talent played his part by scoring 37 not out in 21 balls and further strengthened the scoreboard for Lahore Qalandars. Moreover, a brilliant partnership of 74 runs from 63 balls between Sohail Akhtar and M Faizan provided a boost to the runs scored and helped set a decent target for Hobart Hurricanes which was later defended by a brilliant bowling attack by Lahore Qalandars.

The second innings saw Hobart Hurricanes’ batting line suffer as they gave away quick wickets. Wakim scored 43 runs from 36 balls but was unable to lead his team to victory as he gave away his wicket to Farzan Raja. Hobart Hurricanes fell short of 35 runs, courtesy the brilliant bowling attack by Lahore Qalandars Farzan Raja who took 4 wickets giving away 24 runs in 4 overs. M Faizan’s incredible knock of 58 runs won him the Man of the Match award.