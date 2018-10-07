Sun October 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Burden of fairness

Burden of fairness
NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous

NAB’s Ashiana scam is really scandalous
Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case

Inside story of Mehmoodur Rasheed son's case
Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand

Court approves NAB's plea, sends Shehbaz Sharif on 10-day physical remand
Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now

Opposition leader nabbed for corruption: And it is Shahbaz’s turn now
Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there

Benazir Bhutto's presence still firm at Oxford among five Pakistani PMs who studied there
Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz

Shahbaz’s arrest not only unfortunate but also ridiculous: Nawaz
US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions

US actively considering waivers on Iran oil sanctions
On the beaten track

On the beaten track
Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

Details of 10,000 Dubai, UK properties received

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Oath taking

Rawalpindi : An oath-taking ceremony of newly elected members for student’s council 2018 was organized on 6th October 2018, at Govt. Viqar-un-Nisa Postgraduate College for Women.

It was an effort to regularise the student body and encourage them to become more responsible citizens and develop leadership qualities in them. Professor Dr. Saira Mufti the worthy Principal of Govt. Viqar-un-Nisa Postgraduate College for Women Rawalpindi graced the occasion as a chief guest. She administered the oath and distributed sashes to the newly elected members of the council which they received with immense pride and diligence. The members of the student’s council vowed that they would faithfully execute their duties and devote themselves whole-heartedly to perform exemplary roles in maintaining the discipline in college.

Addressing the student’s council on the occasion Professor Dr. Saira Mufti emphasize on the need for the student’s to be responsible citizens and assume their leadership roles to uphold the legacy of Viqar-un-Nisa College and inculcate the sense of belongingness to the institution. She wished them best of luck for their new roles and responsibilities. Prominent members of newly appointed student’s council are: President: Arooj Kiyani, Vice President Science: Hafsa Arooj, Vice President Arts: Saba Kanwal, General Secretary: Noor-ul-Huda, Joint Secretary Science: Hafsa Tanveer, Joint Secretary Arts: Lubna Iqbal.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title

Lahore Qalandars lift Abu Dhabi T20 title
Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai

Will Smith wants to do a film with Aishwarya Rai
Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia

Pakistan look to dominate new-look Australia
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody