Man kills brother over property

LAHORE : A man stabbed his brother to death following a property dispute in the Garhi Shahu police area on Saturday.
Police said accused Nadeem stabbed and wounded his brother Noshi over a property issue. The victim was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds. The body has been removed to morgue.
